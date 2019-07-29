SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot and another injured at an apartment on the west side Monday morning, police say. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Acme Road around 9:45 a.m.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound and another was found shot in the neck and face area. He has been identified as Justin Laravie, 22. Police said the second man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday night, police arrested Brandon Guzman, 20. Guzman faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting may be related to drug activities in the apartment. Police are still investigating.

