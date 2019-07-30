The Dilley Independent School District is gearing up for the first day of school in just a few weeks with good news for parents - all school supplies for students within the school district will be supplied free of charge for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Dilley ISD school board approved the measure in March. In a Facebook post, the district told parents the no additional school supplies would be required purchases.

Tuesday, district staff spent the day moving school supplies to each school. The supplies will be in the classrooms for the students on the first day of class.

The district will provide students with just about everything they'll need for the year, including items like hand sanitizer, glue, crayons, scissors, and writing notebooks.

One item students will need to bring, according to the district, is a backpack. The district wanted to give students the opportunity to showcase their personality with one personal item.