Man shot, killed in home near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was believed to be in his 50s died inside a home near downtown late Saturday night. He appears to have been shot to death after officers received reports of gunshots in the area, police said.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lamar Street, south of I-35.
The San Antonio Police Department said they found a man who died inside a home there. Investigators said they do have a suspect in custody who is believed to be in his 20s.
There's no word on what may have led to the shooting.
