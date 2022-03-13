x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, killed in home near downtown, police say

The victim is believed to be in his 50s and the suspect is in his 20s. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lamar Street, south of I-35.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was believed to be in his 50s died inside a home near downtown late Saturday night. He appears to have been shot to death after officers received reports of gunshots in the area, police said.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lamar Street, south of I-35.

The San Antonio Police Department said they found a man who died inside a home there. Investigators said they do have a suspect in custody who is believed to be in his 20s.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for new details online and on-air.

Related Articles

In Other News

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for fake assault claim