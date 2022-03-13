One man shoots, kills another in a northwest-side parking lot, police say

The shooting happened late Saturday night near Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died after being shot by another man in a parking lot on the northwest side late Saturday night, police said. Investigators believe the two had been fighting when they started shooting at one another.

The San Antonio Police Department received a call for the shooting around 11:30 p.m. near Ingram Road and Loop 410.

One of the men was shot and the other took off in a car, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Details are limited right now, but the shooting is under investigation.