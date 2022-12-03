Local teacher identified as victim in Thursday's deadly shooting at northwest side apartment

Michael Echaniz was a teacher at Great Hearts Forest Heights.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting investigation is ongoing after a local teacher was shot and killed in the parking lot of his northwest side apartment complex on Thursday morning.

Late Friday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity as 23-year-old Michael Echaniz and the location of the shooting at Eckert Heights Apartments. In their report, it said he died by multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death as a homicide. His body was sent to a funeral home in Virginia.

Earlier that day, school officials from Great Hearts Forest Heights confirmed Echaniz was a teacher at the charter school but didn’t say how he died.

In a statement, a spokesperson said staff and students ‘are shocked and deeply saddened to have lost a beloved member of the school community’. The statement also said Echaniz worked at Great Hearts Forest Heights for two years and counselors would be available on campus to support staff and students.

On Thursday, officers responded to the Eckert Heights Apartments just before 7 in the morning and found a man lying dead next to a car outside the victim’s apartment. We've previously reported Chief William McManus did not reveal the victim’s name and provided little information on scene but said the suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie as they ran from the complex. At last check on Saturday, the person responsible had not been found.