Inside the 227th Criminal District Court on Monday, the welcome was not warm by defendants Angie Torres and her grandmother, Beatrice Sampayo. Torres gave the media a profane gesture while Sampayo was wheeled away as she covered her face with a shawl.

It will be a bit longer before both learn their fate as their attorneys reset their trials while they wait on a key player, Christopher Davila.

"Christopher's case is set for tomorrow; we really won't know much until after tomorrow whether its going to trial or when it's going to trial," Karl Basile, the attorney for Angie Torres, told KENS 5 on Monday

"But her [Angie's] case was reset kind of because she's a small part of the case and he's [Chris is] the main person in the case."

Davila, baby King Jay's mother's boyfriend, was the first person arrested in this case.

Police say Davila admitted to burying baby King's body after he told police the infant died when he fell off of a dresser and hit his head.

That's when authorities say Beatrice Sampayo and Angie Torres got involved. The two are accused of helping stage the kidnapping of baby King to cover up the death.

All three were charged in this case but none are facing a murder charge... even though baby King Jay's death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

When we asked District Attorney Joe Gonzalez why that was the case, he previously sent us this statement saying:

"We have charged all the people where evidence supports a charge related to the death of baby King Jay Davila and concealing evidence of the crime..."

A crime that may soon get its day in court as attorneys wait to see what Tuesday brings.

