LAREDO, Texas — Border Patrol agents stopped an attempt to bring 96.9 pounds of marijuana into the country on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on July 16 when agents noticed several suspicious people near the Rio Grande River on the west side of the Laredo. The agents stopped the people from crossing the river with bundles of marijuana. Authorities also found three bundles of marijuana in the brush.

The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

