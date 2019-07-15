BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Late Wednesday night the Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Aliza Marie Cantu, 23, for the murder of Marc Ramirez, 22.

On Monday, July 15, a delivery driver came across Ramirez's body around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Dr. on the north side of the county.

According to officials with BCSO, Aliza is believed to have used social media to stage a 'meet up' with Ramirez. It was during this encounter where deputies say Aliza pulled out a handgun and shot Ramirez in the face.

The discovery of Ramirez's body was the eighth in Bexar County in as many days.

Below is a video of Sheriff Salazar speaking on the initial discovery of the body: