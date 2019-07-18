CHICAGO — Have you ever wanted to eat hot dogs while living inside a giant one on wheels? Well, now you can, thanks to Oscar Mayer and Airbnb.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has a listing on Airbnb, the home-sharing and lodging site. Beginning July 24, Wienermobile fans will be able to book a one-night stay in the iconic vehicle for Aug. 1, 2 or 3.
“At Oscar Mayer, we’re passionate about giving our fans the highest quality, best tasting hot dogs out there,” Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing for Oscar Mayer, said in a release. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb.”
The Airbnb listing says the Wienermobile is a "cozy space for two" in Chicagoland. The meaty abode has "a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich" and other amenities like a hot dog picnic zone and outdoor spaces.
The hot dog home also comes with a mini-fridge stocked with wieners, all the Chicago-style essentials and an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home. When guests arrive, they'll get a welcome package with hot dog-inspired attire like sunglasses, fanny packs and a wiener onesie.
Stays are $136 a night. Oscar Mayer said reservation opportunities will roll out throughout the day on July 24.
Check out the listing for Relish a Stay in the Real Oscar Mayer Wienermobile here.
Related: Inside Airbnb’s new luxury rentals, which may be more affordable than you think
What other people are reading right now:
- Cops: Mom of 3-year-old who fell into Tim Hortons grease trap and died couldn't find child care
- Spear impales Florida woman and kills her. Her boyfriend is accused of murder.
- Florida dad accused of throwing 5-year-old son into ocean to 'teach him to swim'
- Child loses both parents in one night following SWAT call
- 2 people killed, dozens injured after carnival ride suddenly snaps in half
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.