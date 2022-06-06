BCSO: Northside ISD student arrested after posting online threats against school

While the suspect claimed they never planned to follow through on them, deputies discovered they were upset about low grades and that their parents owned firearms.

SAN ANTONIO — A Northside ISD student is in custody after allegedly posting online threats that they would "shoot up" his high school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified teen is being detained at the local juvenile facility and was charged with making terroristic threats. They allegedly posted those threats to Instagram, BCSO says, though when questioned by deputies the student claimed he or she never planned to follow through on them.

Investigators later found that the suspect "was upset due to low school grades," and that their parents owned a shotgun and handgun.

BCSO reminded the community that anyone can report violent threats to the agency by calling 210-335-6000.

