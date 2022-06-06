Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina says thieves hit both of their restaurant locations on the same night

The restaurant said cash, equipment, and tools were stolen. SAPD said no arrests have been made, and three other Southtown business were hit recently.

SAN ANTONIO — Brazen thieves broke their way into a popular San Antonio eatery. Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina was hit in the same night at its locations in Southtown and on the Northside on May 31.

The restaurant said cash, equipment, and tools were stolen totaling around $17,000. Surveillance video shows a thief break glass through a door and make his way into Rosario's.

Michelle Gonzalez, with Rosario's, said the thieves first broke into their northside location through a side door.

"It is very upsetting," she said. "It is very upsetting."

One big problem, at that location on San Pedro, the alarm didn't go off.

"They actually left came back with tools to get back into the safe," she said.

Gonzalez said the thieves spent plenty of time inside the San Pedro spot, because of having tools in hand and no alarm going off.

"They got into the safe, “she said. "A lot of was stolen from the north location."

Gonzalez believes, hours later, the same two men broke into their Southtown location before four in the morning. However, this time the alarm went off. So, she said they weren't able to take much.

"Went upstairs," she said. "They tried to break into one of the offices.”

Gonzalez says cash, iPads, and tools were stolen. She said the stolen goods combined with damages total at least $17,000. She said nothing like this has ever happened. It does appear in the surveillance video, the thieves knew where they were going once inside.

"We don't recognize them," she said. "None of our management recognizes them."