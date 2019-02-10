SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Grand Jury indicted Andre McDonald Wednesday on two felony charges in the death of his wife, Andreen.

McDonald was indicted for murder and five counts of tampering with evidence.

His wife, businesswoman Andreen McDonald, 29, was last seen on February 28. Her disappearance sparked an investigation and massive search that included dozens of local volunteers.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported Andreen's remains were found July 11, and were officially identified through dental records on July 13.

Andre McDonald faces a sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison for the murder charge and 2-10 years in prison for the tampering with evidence charge.

