Speaking to reporters Saturday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced that the search for a missing San Antonio mother is "officially over."

29-year-old San Antonio businesswoman and mother of two was last seen February 28.

Human remains were discovered Thursday at a property on Specht Road on the far North side of the county were identified as McDonald by the Medical Examiner's office Friday night. In the overnight hours, investigators worked on a warrant for her husband, Andre, the sheriff said

Andre McDonald was arrested and taken into custody Saturday afternoon. He has been charged with murder.

Salazar said that it was too early to specify the nature of Andreen's suspected homicide.

McDonald was previously arrested and charged with tampering of evidence. Saturday, Salazar said that behavior, along with additional evidence discovered Thursday with the remains, led to his arrest.

