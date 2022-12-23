Packaging compassion: Volunteers pack cold weather survival kits for unsheltered people

Yanawana Herbolarios just started collecting winter donations and most of its volunteers are out of town for the holidays.

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers at Yanawana Herbolarios are packaging compassion this holiday season as a winter storm brings a deadly threat to those living on the street.

They're making cold weather survival kits full of essentials. About a hundred survival kits will be distributed to unsheltered people before Christmas.

This freeze has been particularly challenging for the local nonprofit. Yanawana Herbolarios just started collecting winter donations and most of its volunteers are out of town for the holidays.

CEO Maria Turvin encourages EVERYONE to reach out to the unhoused people living in their neighborhoods. Offering transportation to a shelter, paying for a hotel, or providing warm clothing can save a life.

"It's not the responsibility of the city, it's not the responsibility of our organization, it's collectively all of our responsibility," she said.

