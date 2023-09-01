Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash

Family members say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.

SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side.

Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.

As of Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had only positively identified Evelyn killed in the crash.

Family aunt Francis Flores told KENS 5 the three will never be forgotten. She said the siblings were on the way to the store to get medicine the night of the crash. San Antonio Police said the three were in a car that mistakenly turned left toward Alamo Blanco. As a result, investigators said a Jeep hit their car causing it to flip over and hit a concrete support pillar.

"No hay palabras," the aunt said.

The aunt said there are no words to describe for how the parents are feeling. She described their deaths as an unexpected blow for the family. All they ask for are prayers for the parents and the sister they leave behind.

"Oraran mucho por sus papas and su hermana," she said.

The family is also raising money for funeral expenses.