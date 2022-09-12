Here is this month's Síclovía route

The biannual community event reliably draws tens of thousands of San Antonians.

SAN ANTONIO — The biannual Síclovía event – a day for San Antonio cyclists, rollerbladers, skaters and families to commune with one another in the heart of the city – returns Sept. 25, a Sunday.

The health-focused community event, which typically draws thousands and is organized by YMCA of Greater San Antonio, will close down some city streets to vehicles so participants can safely gather. This year's route runs along North Main Avenue south of Ashby Place before making turns onto Lexington, Augusta, Brooklyn and North Alamo (see a full map of the route here). Hydration and first-aid stations will be set up at parks along the way, including Crockett Park, Madison Square Park and Maverick Park.

Síclovía also features food trucks and pet vendors along the route, as well as free 25-minute group exercises to participate in and opportunities for local organization to meet with residents. Its origins are a global initiative with roots in Bogota, Colombia.

"We're focused on improving mental health for our communities through mind, body and spirit activities," Sandy Morander, president of YMCA of Greater San Antonio, is quoted as saying in a news release.

Local health authorities will also be offering COVID-19 immunization and back-to-school vaccines for free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

