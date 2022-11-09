Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect

Police continue to investigate the shooting at Rose Bistro restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them.

According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to our officers' arrival," HPPD officials said in a news release, adding that Texas Rangers and investigators with the San Antonio Police Department also responded.

Police have not identified a potential suspect as they continue to investigate. The injured victim "is expected to recover."

