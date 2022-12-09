Hometown Burger announces it is 'permanently closing' all locations

The restaurant chain posted to Facebook that the locations will "permanently close", but offered no other explanation about the reasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Hometown Burger made an abrupt announcement on its social media pages Sunday that all locations would be permanently closed.

The restaurant chain posted to Facebook that the locations will "permanently close", but offered no other explanation about the reasons.

The post included the caption, "It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations. We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side."

Google maps shows the restaurant had eight total locations around San Antonio.

When the news hit social media Sunday, many customers were saddened to hear of the closure.

It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations. We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side. Posted by Hometown Burger on Sunday, September 11, 2022

"I'm sorry to hear that my family and I enjoyed your burgers on numerous occasions," said one Facebook user.

"Oh my god I’m so heartbroken. These of my favorite favorite favorite burgers of all time. I’m so sad," said a devoted customer.

"Now where am I gonna get my fully loaded double chili cheese burger & onion rings," said another customer.