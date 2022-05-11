The second annual Southside Book Fair is coming soon

The event will showcase over 20 authors from across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars book lovers as the second annual Southside Book Fair is coming on November 12.

Beginning at 10 a.m., this free book fair will feature some of Texas' and the south side's best authors for a meet-and-greet and autograph book session.

In total, there will be over 20 authors including a lineup up of a who's who among Texas authors such as Gloria Amescua, Alda P. Dobbs, Nicholas Solis, and Anne Wynter.

In addition, The Twig Book Shop and The Witte Museum will be in attendance to promote literacy in San Antonio.

It will be a great event for the family, kids, and is pet friendly.

The free event will be held at Brooster’s Backyard Ice House at 815 Pleasanton Road, 78214. The event will end at 4 p.m.