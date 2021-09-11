San Antonio comes together to denounce recent displays of anti-Semitism

"San Antonio is not like that. San Antonio is going to step up.”

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Jewish and non-Jewish communities aren't backing down after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the city.

Anti-Jewish propaganda has popped up in the Alamo City in recent weeks, with hate-filled rhetoric posted on south-side businesses and a rally organized on the northwest side. Local leaders have publicly rejected the hate, calling it ignorance.

On Tuesday, at the Jewish Community Center, a crowded room of people did their part to show solidarity. Nehemia Ichilov, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, said hate can travel very quickly.

"San Antonio is not like that," he said. "San Antonio is going to step up.”

He said the recent anti-Jewish protests came from an out-of-town group.

"The group that came here is a different kind of anti-Semitism," he said. "That is anti-Semitism that is specific, that is hateful and full of vengeance. It wants to eliminate Jews from the community.”

He said while the developments are alarming for the Jewish community, San Antonio always shows its true love by coming together.

Holocaust survivor Rose Williams attended the event. At 94 years old, she is still standing up against the hate.

"It is nothing really new to me," she said. "We just have to try and overcome it.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city acts swiftly to move the hate out of San Antonio. He also urged anyone who sees something to speak up.