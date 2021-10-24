City leaders condemn anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic messaging seen in Austin

Austin's police chief responded to reports of a banner displayed over MoPac, while numerous city leaders spoke out against inappropriate graffiti at Anderson High.

AUSTIN, Texas — City leaders are speaking out, condemning incidents of anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic messaging seen around Austin since Friday and over the weekend.

Most recently, reports came in about a banner displayed over TX-Loop 1, or MoPac Expressway. Police did not say what the comments or language on the banner said, but Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon addressed the banner on Sunday, saying the messages have no place in the capital city.

Here is Chacon's full statement about the banner:

"Let’s be clear. Hate and bigotry have absolutely no place in our community and certainly are not welcome in our police department. Views shared by demonstrators during a protest action over the weekend were abhorrent and do not reflect our values. A screen grab from the more than two-hour incident does not tell the whole story. I ask that our community not buy into the hate and images that have been taken out of context on social media. After enduring a barrage of hate speech and personal insults being hurled at them, officers who responded to the scene calmly and professionally carried out their duty to keep drivers on MoPac, bystanders and protesters safe while ensuring that the incident did not escalate and no laws were being broken. A supervisor responded to the scene and got a protester to comply with his requests to ensure the scene remained safe. At the conclusion of the conversation, the responding supervisor declined a request for a handshake and instead opted for a fist-bump citing COVID-19 safety protocols. APD remains vigilant in its priority in keeping the Austin community safe and holding those who commit crimes accountable."

Please see my statement below regarding the banner that was displayed over MoPac. https://t.co/tOcnPPqmSB pic.twitter.com/tWv0eyJbb1 — Joseph Chacon 👮🏻‍♂️ (@Chief_Chacon) October 24, 2021

Shalom Austin, an organization that strives to enhance the quality of Jewish life in the greater Austin area, called the MoPac banner "extremely upsetting and unsettling."

Here is the full statement released by Shalom Austin:

"We are writing to let you know of an antisemitic incident that took place earlier this afternoon on the Far West overpass of Mopac. A small group of individuals hung an antisemitic banner over Mopac. They have since left that area. At this time, this incident does not appear to be related to the appalling vandalism that occurred at Anderson High School this week.

We understand this is extremely upsetting and unsettling. We are always vigilant in monitoring antisemitic groups and work closely with law enforcement to share information about their activities. This group’s goal is to attract attention by being as offensive as possible. The Austin Police Department is aware, has been incredibly supportive, and has been carefully monitoring and observing the situation. We spoke tonight with Chief Joseph Chacon and he reaffirmed his support for our community. We understand they may have plans to conduct additional activities in Austin and elsewhere in Texas over the coming days. Given their recent activities, we expect this would involve demonstrating in a public space where they can get attention. If you see them, interacting with them is not advised.

We wanted to let you know that we continue to monitor the situation and work with our local law enforcement to keep our community safe. We are also staying in close contact and coordinating with all local congregations and Jewish organizations to fight hate and antisemitism.

We are grateful that our allies and colleagues have been reaching out with support."

As alluded to in the Shalom Austin statement, this comes after offensive, racist words and symbols were painted across several student parking spots at Anderson High School on Friday.

Mayor Steve Adler responded to the reports of the hate speech on Saturday, tweeting "I am heartbroken to see anti-Semitic hatred in Austin, a welcoming and respectful place. Hatred of any kind has no place in our city. If you see or hear it, you should report it to @ADL."

I am heartbroken to see antisemitic hatred in Austin, a welcoming and respectful place. Hatred of any kind has no place in our city. If you see or hear it, you should report it to @ADL at https://t.co/baFmvEIpjD — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) October 24, 2021

Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison tweeted out saying "a cowardly, deplorable, and targeted attack on not just high school students but our community as a whole. We don't tolerate it in East Austin. We don't tolerate in West Austin. We don't tolerate it in Austin."

Councilmember Alison Alter also chimed in Saturday on the anti-Semitic graffiti seen at Anderson High School.

"Yesterday students at Anderson High School encountered anti-semitic, homophobic, and racist graffiti when arriving at school. This hate is unacceptable in our community. We must all speak out against it. [I am not posting a photo because I don't want to circulate hate.] #NoHate," Alter tweeted.

Fellow councilmember Greg Casar commended Alter for her comments.

"Thank you @ALTERforATX for calling out this antisemitism, homophobia, and racism," Casar added.