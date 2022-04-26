A San Antonio mom has a long road to recovery after surviving a road rage shooting

29-year-old Michelle Dominguez immediately jumped in the back seat to shield her daughter when bullets started hitting their car.

SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Dominguez's car is a constant reminder of the day that changed her life. The bullet holes that tore through the car door are still there. Dominguez is paralyzed from the waist down after surviving a road rage shooting.

It happened off of I-35 and Theo Avenue on the city's south side last November just before entering the highway.

"I guess we got in his way and he didn’t like that," said Dominguez.

She immediately jumped in the back seat to shield her daughter when the bullets started hitting their car. Any second later, and she said it could have been her 7-year-old that was shot.

"No one at that age should every witness anything like that, especially from your mom."

Her husband drove her to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital where they met police.

Her recovery in the hospital was filled with machines and tubes. At one point, Dominguez said she was too weak to even pick up a phone and check in with friends and family.

After three months recovering in the hospital, she was able to come home.

"I’m here in one spot, and everyone’s just walking back and forth, pacing here and there, doing their thing."

The family set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to buy a wheelchair accessible van. Dominguez hopes to start physical therapy soon and is remaining optimistic after doctors said she had a 6% chance of walking again.