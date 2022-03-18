Police: Road rage shooting on San Antonio highway leaves one injured

When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his armpit area

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for someone who shot a man while he was driving his truck on the highway.

Authorities are calling it a road rage incident. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday on Highway 90 West, near Callaghan Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his armpit area. He also had some cuts to his face from the glass and debris after the shooting

Police say it was a road rage incident between the driver of this truck and another person. At some point, the suspect in the other car shot the man in the truck while driving.

The man who was shot called police and pulled over. Investigators could be seen going through the man’s truck.

No one else was hurt as a result of the shooting. Police did not report finding the shooter.