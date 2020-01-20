SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of marchers filled the streets of San Antonio Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy - a decades-long tradition that means so much to the community.

"In a time of so much adversity and separation- we just love to see this diversity and union right now, all the members of San Antonio coming together and just witnessing the dream together, it’s definitely a blessing," one marcher shared.

The city of San Antonio says it and the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held their first official march in 1987. It's a chance for families to look back together at his legacy, for the community to reflect on where it is now, and for marchers to work toward the kind of future Dr. King hoped for.

"We’re here to support our local community and basically just advocate for equal rights for all of us," shared one Madison High School student.

They raised signs promoting peace and equity, and marched from the Martin Luther King Academy to Pittman-Sullivan Park; a display of unity paying tribute to King's memory.

RELATED: San Antonio marches in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

RELATED: 'Love, peace and justice for all' | San Antonio's MLK March planned Monday