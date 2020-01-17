SAN ANTONIO — The 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March will take place on Monday.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the MLK Academy at 3501 MLK Drive. It will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park on 1101 Iowa Street.

After the march, there will be a commemorative program with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other national, state and county officials.

“Every year, the people of San Antonio come together and celebrate the largest MLK March in the world. We march not only in an act of solidarity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, but to advance his vision of love, peace and justice for all, “ said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Information for VIA Metropolitan Transit Park & Ride is as follows:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22). Lot 22 is at Montana and Mittman streets.

The drop-off point for service to the march will be on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive. Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from 12 to 3 p.m., the press release says.

Road closures are as follows:

Dilworth from New Braunfels to Welhousen

Harding from New Braunfels to Welhousen

Nevada from New Braunfels to Connelly

Dakota from New Braunfels to Connelly

St. Anthony from Iowa to Virginia

Palmetto from Virginia to Montana

MLK Dr. from Piedmont to Palmetto

Nevada from Piedmont to New Braunfels (VIA Park and Ride)

Paul from Piedmont to Palmetto

Dakota from Toledo to New Braunfels (School Bus pickup)

Wyoming from Toledo to Palmetto

For more information on the event, click here.