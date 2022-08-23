Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week

This time, TxDot confirmed there will be fences going up. In a petition to city leaders, organizers call the sweeps "an extremely inappropriate response."

SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."

Every sweep, people lose their belongings and are forced to relocate. But, they usually find their way back to the Hays St. encampment.

"I come back every time a sweep is done," Barrera said. "This time, I don’t know what’s gonna happen."

Thursday, TxDot and the City of San Antonio are performing another sweep, but this time, there are fences going up.

A video shared with KENS 5 shows crews starting to fence the area sometime Tuesday afternoon. Advocates and organizers believe this is to keep people from coming back, leaving dozens of people wondering where they will go next.

In a petition to city leaders, organizers say the area is a place of safety and promise for the unhoused, noting the walking distance to resources. "These include a gas station, bodega, CAM services, Corazon Day Center and health clinic, a park, and bus stops. Several mutual aid groups come to this area throughout the week to provide meals, hygiene, clothes, trash pick up, etc. which makes this location an integral part of the community," the petition said.

Barrera said she wants to be part of the conversations with city officials, and would like to see more outreach in terms of providing food and water.

"If they just took the time to come out and talk with us, they’ll realize hey they are somebody we can help," she said. "We just need help with the food and the water, the clothes they bring enough of that, why cant they bring enough food."

According to the City of San Antonio, "encampment removals or abatements are conducted after an assessment of the area determines the health, safety and welfare of the inhabiting population is at risk." A spokesperson for the city's Homeless Service's Division did not respond to a request for comment surrounding the petition.

"I just want TxDot to know, give us a chance, come talk to me," Barrera said. "Don’t come in and take a home away."

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez issued the statement below: