Uvalde city leaders to discuss establishing permanent memorial for Robb Elementary victims

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council will consider establishing a permanent memorial for the 21 victims killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting, the council will discuss potentially placing the memorial on the Plaza in town. Another item on the agenda is to consider amending an ordinance to provide an exception to rules at Hillcrest Cemetery for victims of the shooting.

The town square became one of many sites in town where mourners and community members gathered to pay their respects to the 19 children and two teachers who were killed on May 24.

There have also been discussions about tearing down Robb Elementary and replacing it with a permanent memorial. In June, Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed Robb Elementary will be demolished, but did not provide a timetable.

The city ordinance regulating gravestones at Hillcrest Cemetery currently says that markers must be erected and maintained below the surface of the ground so as to not interfere with the lawnmower. The proposed amendment would exempt Robb Elementary victims from that rule.

This City Council meeting is happening in between consequential meetings of the Uvalde CISD school board. On Monday, the board met behind closed doors with members of the community who had filed grievances against Superintendent Hal Harrell.

A California-based law firm also signaled its intention to name several agencies as defendants in a $27 billion class-action lawsuit set to be filed following the botched law enforcement response.