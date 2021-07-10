x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 7-9, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Lanier 21, Brackenridge 14

Brennan 42, Taft 28

Burbank 20, Jefferson 0

O’Connor 35, Warren 14

Photos

Burbank blanks Jefferson on the gridiron

1 / 42
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Judson blows out South San to kick off Week 7

1 / 40
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

More coverage from KENS 5:

