KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 7-9, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
---
Thursday, Oct. 2
Lanier 21, Brackenridge 14
Brennan 42, Taft 28
Burbank 20, Jefferson 0
O’Connor 35, Warren 14
---
---