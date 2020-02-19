SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to figure out who killed a father as he was driving with his two children in the backseat.

Shaheen Elkhalili ,23, was shot on his way to pick up his wife, Vivian Kovar. Now she's left wondering why someone would want her husband dead.

"I am going to miss everything about him," she said. "He was my safe place—my partner."

On Saturday, the 23-year-old was shot and killed while driving to pick up his wife from work near I-10 and Foster Road. In the back seat were the couple's 1-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. They escaped gunfire and the car crash unharmed.

But they did see their father take his last breath.

"That's when it hits me," Kovar said. "I can just imagine how my kids were when they saw everything."

Kovar said it happened just down the street from her work. First responders rushed to Elkhalili after the crash, and realized he had been shot in the jaw and neck. His wife just wants to know who would want to hurt her the love of her life.

"I just want to know why," she said. "Who could do that with kids? I just don't understand."

Police couldn't tell KENS 5 if the death was a result of road rage. Kovar said investigators say it may have been someone her husband knew. Police are currently searching for witnesses; if you know anything, call the Homicide Unit at (210)207-7635.

If you would like to help the family, click here.