The driver of a vehicle was shot and killed early Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 6100 block of I-10 East near North Foster Road for a report of a vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a bleeding man at the steering wheel of a black four-door sedan. They determined that he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children also were inside the car, but they were not hurt.

Police were working at the scene to locate witnesses.

Watch for further updates at KENS5.com.