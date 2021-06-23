San Antonio Archdiocese to mow overgrown grass at San Fernando cemeteries

A local family says a well-known cemetery was left in poor condition, making it difficult for some families to visit their loved one’s grave.

SAN ANTONIO — A local family says a well-known cemetery is left in grave condition.

Grass and weeds have overgrown in areas—making it hard for some families to find their loved ones at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Over the past several weeks, Norma Garza says conditions at the San Fernando Cemetery Three grew worse.

“It was like a maze,” Norma Garza said she had a difficult path to her father, Juan Vera’s grave.

“We came to give flowers for my father for Father's Day, and we were still like, very disappointed,” Garza said.

Tall weeds and grass surrounded the grave. Garza says she got no answers— so her family took matters into their own hands.

“My cousins came over and they cut the grass around my dad's grave and they said we couldn't even see where he was at,” Garza said.

At San Fernando Cemetery III, many headstones are surrounded by tall grass and weeds, but the San Antonio Archdiocese tells us they are working on regularly maintaining the cemeteries.

The sound of lawnmowers could be heard today at San Fernando Cemetery II.

The San Antonio Archdiocese tells KENS 5 that San Fernando Cemetery I has been cut and cleaned after we reached out on Tuesday. San Fernando Cemetery II is currently having the grass cut in the older section of the property by Cupples Road, according to a spokesperson.

Cemetery III will have its grass cut by the end of this week.

“Personnel are working hard to improve the appearance of the cemetery grounds and cutting the grass at each of the sites is a priority,” the Archdiocese said.

Garza wants others to have peace, not a problem, when visiting a loved one.