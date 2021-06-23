Durant, Lillard headline Popovich's star-studded Team USA squad for Tokyo Olympics

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's Team USA roster is set for the 2021 Olympics, and the star-studded group should be overwhelming favorites to take home the gold in Tokyo.
As it stands, the 12 players have combined for 37 All Star appearances and 21 All-NBA selections, headlined by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. It's a far cry from the group that finished a disappointing seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Guards:
- Damian Lillard
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Jrue Holiday
- Zach LaVine
Wings:
- Kevin Durant
- Jayson Tatum
- Khris Middleton
- Draymond Green
- Jerami Grant
Bigs:
- Bam Adebayo
- Kevin Love
Jerami Grant is the only player in the group without an All Star Game under his belt, and he's still a solid player coming off a career year. He replaced James Harden, who will spend the time rehabbing a hamstring injury that limited him during the NBA playoffs.
After being snubbed from the 2019 roster in favor of Mason Plumlee, Bam Adebayo will anchor the defense.