San Antonian collecting donations for Hurricane Eta victims

"It is important for us to step up and just be part of the community," the organizer said.

SAN ANTONIO — They say after the storm comes the calm, but peace is the last thing many Central Americans are feeling.

"A lot of families have been misplaced," Martha Gutierrez said. "It's been devastating."

For the San Antonio resident, seeing the ruin Hurricane Eta left in its path are images that hit far too close to home.

"I am originally from Honduras," Gutierrez said. "So I do have a lot of family and friends that do reside in Honduras that were affected."

Last week Eta pushed through Central America creating landslides, flooding homes and killing hundreds.

Which is why Gutierrez is calling on the community to help. On Facebook, she's asking people to donate clothes, shoes, masks - anything to help the thousands in need right now.

This Sunday she's hosting a drive-by collection event on the northwest side for people to drop off what they can.

"We partnered with a local church in Austin and we're going to be delivering all the items this upcoming Tuesday," she said. "It is important for us to step up and just be part of the community. In the end, we the people are the ones able to make the changes that we need and this is just one small step towards redeveloping the country."

If you're interested in helping out the donation drive-by will be:

Sunday, November 15

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Charter Oaks Community Pool

3031 Oneida Drive

San Antonio, TX 78230

They will be collecting: