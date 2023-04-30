SAMMinistries receives $18 million to help toward mission of curbing homelessness

Edward Kowalko, who once lived out of his truck for two years in Delaware, is optimistic that he will soon move into his new apartment with nonprofit help.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio nonprofit SAMMinistries has secured $18 million in an effort to provide more permanent supportive housing for the homeless community.

The money comes from a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and funds from a $150 million housing bond approved by voters in December.

SAMMinistries President and CEO Nikisha Baker noted the most recent data suggests San Antonio-Bexar County needs 1,000 units of permanent supportive housing (PSH) to meet existing demand. The PSH model of housing includes a variety of services, employment and substance abuse assistance.

The Housing First Community Coalition recently welcomed its first group of residents to Towne Twin Village on the east side, which serves community members 50 years of age and older.

SAMMinistries is currently working on renovating the Hudson Apartments on the north side, which will include case management services and other forms of ongoing assistance.

“We are super excited about the opportunity to serve more families and individuals in our community who are in need,” Baker said. “We are hoping to bring the additional 200 units online in new project development in 2025.”

Edward Kowalko is among the dozens of people who live at SAMMinistries shelter downtown.

“Without this place, I don’t know where I’d be,” Kowalko said.

The 60-year-old New York native endured the struggles of cocaine addiction and prison time. His actions proved detrimental to his relationship with his wife and son. When he got out of the penitentiary, his son was 6 years old.

“Ever since that moment on, I devoted my life to my son,” Kowalko said.

Kowalko lived out of his truck for two years in Delaware. He was homeless.

“I would have to try to get gas money and keep my truck running with the heater on so I could sleep in it,” Kowalko said.

He eventually learned his son, who lives in San Antonio and works as a firefighter, was going to become a father. Kowalko’s motivation to mend the relationship with his child led to a cross-country drive to Texas.

Kowalko would find himself in a desperate situation once again but this time, SAMMinistries swooped in before he ended up on the streets yet again. Since August, Kowalko’s been living at the former Days Inn along Houston Street, which was turned into a SAMMinistries-run shelter in 2021.

“I was elated, this is a blessing,” Kowalko said.

As for Kowalko, he’s rearing to unlock the door to his new home soon at the Pecan Valley Apartments. He’s also praying for a bright future filled with love and family.