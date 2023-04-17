San Antonio receives millions in federal grants to help homeless people

HUD announced San Antonio and Bexar County will receive a multimillion-dollar grant to help with housing vouchers and other programs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is getting federal dollars to fight homelessness.

Leaders say some of the units at this apartment complex will be rehabbed to provide supportive housing.

Some people who experienced homelessness shared how the resources getting the funds helped them find a home.

In front of a crowd, one woman had the courage to share her story.

“I’m Joanne Galindo, I became homeless in 2017, my family couldn’t take me in so I ended up at San Pedro Park,” Galindo said in her testimony.

Others sitting here have lived experience on the street, which San Antonio and its non-profits have used to address the homeless issue. That work was rewarded with a $14.5 million grant from HUD.

Katie Vela, Executive Director of the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless explains.

“Some of what you can expect to see is more permanent supportive housing resources for people experiencing chronic homelessness,” Vela said during her remarks.

The money will also fund 47 housing vouchers, additional staff and street outreach.

“It’s literally creating new access to housing for folks who have been waiting a long time to have safe affordable housing,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hopes it can lead to others like Galindo finding a safe place to live.

"I wake up and go to sleep with no fear and every day I’m grateful for all the help I received, and the continuing counseling I get every Monday from Mr. Pena,” Galindo said.

The funding will also help with new rental assistance programs and transitional housing needs.