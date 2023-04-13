Volunteers turn tiny houses into comfy San Antonio homes

East side community is an act of love for seniors coming out of long-term homelessness.

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteer Jennifer Smith summed up the day with a big smile on her face.

"In my heart is pure joy because the sun is shining, I know this is just a wonderful establishment that San Antonio has needed for so long!"

Smith and a small army of kind-hearted souls invested their day in a campaign to transform some tiny houses into comfy homes.

The Towne Twin Village on Dietrich Road is about to offer permanent supportive housing to 200 of the community’s most vulnerable senior residents.

The village will become home to a carefully screened group of people who meet strict criteria. The community will be made up of people who are 50 or older and who have been chronically homeless. Organizers said many are veterans, while others have physical or mental health issues.

Joseph Luedecke works in the village. Luedecke said “Being on the streets ages you and when you're already at the age of 50, it's even harder. It weathers the soul, I think, so we’re very glad to have our folks moving in.”

Of the selection committee that’s working to find the right mix of neighbors who will be allowed to move into the village, Luedecke said “They know vulnerability when they see it in this population. Every time they convene a meeting it’s to talk about the most vulnerable individuals we work with.”

Luedecke said everyone who joins the community must be able to take care of their own needs and basic activities of daily living.

Local advocates for people who are homeless said the need is great and the village is one of the first projects of its kind to become available. “We will have, once the property is completed, 200 total affordable units, and that is wonderful and it's a drop in the bucket for everyone that needs it here in San Antonio,” Luedecke said, adding they always welcome volunteers to help with the cause.

“We welcome the community's help with volunteering, coming and taking a tour and helping us bring that success one step at a time,” Luedecke said.

The volunteer campaign underway now is called "House to Home.”

The goal is to provide basic essentials for people who are coming out of homelessness. They are providing living room furniture, bedroom furniture and bedding, kitchen appliances, electronics, and bathroom essentials.

Smith, who came with a team from 1797 Creative, said “We're here to outfit a house. We're really excited about that!”

The volunteer experience is an uplifting one Smith recommends.

“Everybody should come out and volunteer. This is an amazing experience. You're giving back to our community and it's something that's been needed for so long,” Smith said, adding “It’s great that they're going to have so many of their needs met finally. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

More information about the campaign can be found on their website.