Gruene's inaugural River Rodeo Fest postponed due to pandemic

The one-day musical festival, originally scheduled for August 14, will now take place sometime in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — The inaugural River Rodeo Fest, a one-day Guadalupe River music festival scheduled for August 14, has been pushed back to 2022 as the coronavirus continues to bare its teeth once more in south Texas.

A statement from festival organizers said the decision was born out of "rising concern of the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant," which has led to drastic rises in infection rates and hospitalizations across the state in recent weeks. On Friday, Comal County officials reported an additional 163 COVID-19 cases, bringing its number of active cases to 1,244.

More than 2,000 were expected to attend the festival.

"It would be a disservice to our community and amazing home state of Texas to bring thousands of people together during this health crisis," the release from River Rodeo Fest organizers stated.

Anyone who bought tickets will receive a full refund to the event, which will be conducted through Eventbrite.