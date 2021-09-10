'Restored By Light' returns at Mission San José

The event is part of the 2021 World Heritage Festival.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab a picnic blanket and enjoy a unique light show at one of San Antonio's most historic locations. Mission San Jose will be lit up starting around sunset Friday night when the 'Restored By Light' event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Mission San José.

The event is a community-wide showcase of the "intricate and vivid frescoes" that were once visible on the facades of San Antonio's Missions. It's also part of the 2021 World Heritage Festival.

A food truck court will also be on hand selling snacks.

Before dark, there will be kids' activities and a ballet folklorico performance by the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Dance Program.

Mask up, San Antonio, Restored By Light is tonight! We are especially excited to feature original artwork by more than... Posted by City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation on Friday, September 10, 2021

Once the sun goes down, the façade of Mission San Jose will be restored to its original frescoed appearance using projection technology illumination.

Students from San Antonio Independent School District schools will also be displaying original artwork on the mission façade.