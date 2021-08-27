World Heritage Festival returns in 2021

The World Heritage Festival events are celebrating the 6th anniversary of San Antonio's historic missions being designated as a World Heritage site.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is bringing back the World Heritage Festival this year as a mix of in-person and virtual programs.

The World Heritage Festival events are celebrating the 6th anniversary of San Antonio's historic missions being designated as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2015. The festival is five days of events with different activities that usually occurs around Labor Day.

This year, the festival will take place September 8-12, 2021. The event was made into a virtual program in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

Festival organizers are planning a press conference at 11 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article.