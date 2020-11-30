Nonprofit makes wild food wall calendar to raise money for the homeless

Local nonprofit Yanawana Herbolarios is publishing their first ever wild food wall calendar to help support the local homeless community.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the groups that helps the homeless community in San Antonio raises money to support their cause in a tasty way.

Local nonprofit Yanawana Herbolarios is publishing their first ever wild food wall calendar.

It features recipes for food you can find from common plants growing in your neighborhood.

They say it's a perfect gift for foodies and plant lovers.

It's only $10 if you pre-order here.

They expect delivery of the calendar around December 15.

Before the pandemic hit, the group sponsored free clinics at sites around town.

When virus protocols forced them to stop in person clinics, the group shifted focus and began providing services to people in homeless camps around town.

The all-volunteer organization has been providing healthcare and other services.