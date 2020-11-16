San Antonio car club donates blankets to the homeless

“It’s going to be really cold. They’ll be so thankful for a fresh pair of socks,” said Paul Urdiales, the CEO of the Barely Legal Car Club.

SAN ANTONIO — A local car club will be rolling around San Antonio passing out blankets to the homeless.

“We just like doing positive things, and hanging out, and putting good vibe out there on the car scene,” said Paul Urdiales, the CEO of the Barely Legal Car Club.

They’re hosting a car show, but when people show up to see some of the nicest cars in the city, they’ll be able to leave a nice donation at the same time.

It’s an event that couldn’t have come at a better time, since temperatures across the city are expected to drop this week.

With the help of few other car clubs so far they’ve been able to collect 200 blankets that they’ll be giving out Sunday evening, but Urdiales says this is just the start.

“We’ll be out late dropping them off. We have a few locations where the homeless will be later on. After the event we’ll load up the trucks and hit the streets,” Urdiales said.

On top blankets they’ll also be passing out other clothes, and other toiletries.

“Times like these is when they’ll really need it, it’s going to be really cold. They’ll be so thankful for a fresh pair of socks,” Urdiales said.

Urdiales says he’s no stranger to struggle and is happy he’s able to help his community.