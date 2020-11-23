Black biker clubs join to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys on the east side

About 20 biker clubs across San Antonio, all predominantly black, have partnered together to pass out 500 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need drive thru style.

SAN ANTONIO — What seems like such a small gesture is making a huge difference in the lives of the families on the eastside of San Antonio.

“We know there’s hard times for a lot of people going on right now,” member of the Mercenaries Motorcycle Club Phillip Smith said.

According to FeedingTexas.org, 14% of families in Bexar County live in food insecure homes.

“The clubs that will be out there today will be predominately Black clubs so we wanted to pick an area we could give back to the Black community,” President of the Toros Motorcycle Club Wick Toliver said.

Wick says even though they’ll be set up on the eastside of town, they’ll be welcoming families from all over San Antonio.

“We’re making the assumption if you’re in that line you need a turkey. So, when a car rolls up we’re giving them a turkey,” Toliver said.

They’re even helping families currently affected by the Coronavirus.

“Any families that’s quarantining, we’ll come drop it off on your porch. That way that family can still eat,” Smith said.

This is the second year the motorcycle clubs have taken upon themselves to help their communities in need and say each year they plan on growing one turkey at a time.