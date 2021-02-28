Non-profit that sells designer items for affordable prices celebrates grand opening at the Quarry Market

Kym's Kloset donates proceeds to Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, a volunteer service organization that provides help for many unmet community needs.

SAN ANTONIO — It might just be a match made in heaven, a new place to buy great bargains and help a non-profit at the same time. Kym's Kloset celebrated its grand opening Saturday at the Quarry Market.

The store carries high-end fashion and designer purses for very low prices.

Some of the merchandise is brand new and some is gently used.

Pamela Allen says all of the proceeds benefit Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, a volunteer service organization that provides help for many unmet community needs.

Allen says most recently the group has been involved in ice storm relief, providing food for the hungry at a westside one-stop at 216 Purcell.

Allen says “Eagle's Flight is in the community where we respond to the crisis in our community.”

“We feed families in crisis. We clothe multi-generational families. We respond to babies' needs and we have a laundromat that offers free laundry services to anyone who is in need,” Allen says.

The group also provides funerals for babies who are victims of abuse and neglect, they provide counseling for kids who have suffered trauma, and they run a summer outdoor camp for children with special needs.

All of that important work takes money, and Allen says they hope the new store location will help the organization raise the funds they need to keep growing their services.

“What this store does is continue to bring in money and revenue for us, so that we continue the course. It's really amazing that we have this and have had the generosity of Kym Rapier and the people here at the Alamo Quarry Market, who gave us an extremely big price cut to be in a wonderful location to continue our mission,” Allen says.

Merchandise comes from a variety of sources, like overstock from retailers, but there are also many private donors.

Allen says "We have a lot of people who want to help us continue our mission and so when they donate, that's a tax write-off as well and they donate designer labels, designer purses, jewelry, and that's what you'll be able to find here at a very affordable price.”

The group is on Facebook and they have a website.