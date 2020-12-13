West-side groups need help meeting increased demand for services

Getting a food pantry stocked back up is a huge priority. With cold weather expected this week, other needs are also on the rise.

SAN ANTONIO — As the pandemic continues and with more cold weather on the way, community leaders on the west side are gearing up to meet a lot of needs.

One nonprofit says pitching in to provide the basics will strengthen the entire community.

“People are losing loved ones, people are losing their jobs, people are losing a lot,” said Pamela Allen.

Her nonprofit Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach is working to meet basic needs of hundreds in her community but she needs help to keep going strong.

She’s sharing this message by shouting it from the rooftops and even asking with a video taken in the aisle of a local grocery store.

“We are in dire need of assistance in the west side,” said Allen. “We are taking care of hundreds in one day now.”

One of the services, Kym’s Kupboard, which provides food for families in need, ran out of supplies twice last week.

“There’s many, many in need and being so impacted by what’s going on in our community,” said Allen.

She says simple things like canned food or clothing go a long way to strengthen the entire community.

“When people are hungry or people are in such a crisis, crimes are committed because of their extreme need,” said Allen. “When you address the need and when you fulfill that need, then you see a reduction of that and so that's what we're trying to do.”

Getting Kym’s Kupboard stocked back up is a huge priority. With cold weather expected this week, other needs are also on the rise.

“We're giving out blankets and some heaters and we're just trying to provide the best that we can to those that are in the west side.”

She’s also collecting gloves, socks and jackets for the homeless or families in need of winter wear.

Providing baby supplies is another way the nonprofit is hoping to help.

“If we can provide the diapers, the wipes, the formula, then that stress is taken off of the family,” said Allen.

Replacing stress with comfort and kindness, Eagles Flight is asking for support from anyone ready to make an impact.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 216 Purcell in San Antonio, or Sunday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Kym's Kloset. The business is located at 255 East Basse in the Quarry.

Another west side ministry is working overtime to support those struggling in the community.

Last Chance Ministries is preparing to shelter dozens of homeless individuals Wednesday night when temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s.

Volunteers will hand out vouchers downtown this week, then shuttle an estimated 70 people to the west side church.

Wednesday, cots will be spaced out in the sanctuary to ensure social distancing.

Pastor Jimmy Robles says its important to him and his congregation to offer a warm, safe and clean place for folks to stay.

“We have [volunteers] that were homeless before that are now we're going to be here Wednesday serving the homeless,” said Pastor Robles. “We've seen a change. It's not just bringing them in and give them a handout, it’s bringing them in and an open opportunity for them to see how they can get off the streets.”

The cold weather shelter is a joint-effort between Last Chance Ministries and Life Restored Church.

The ministry needs volunteers who can stay at the church overnight to check in guests and serve food.

To get involved drop by Last Chance Ministries located on Brady Boulevard near south Zarzamora or call the church at: 210-227-4451.