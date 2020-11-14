Salvation Army asks community for blanket donations amid shortage

With temperatures expected to drop in the coming weeks, donations are critical in keeping one of the city’s most vulnerable populations warm.

SAN ANTONIO — As cooler temperatures start to make their way to San Antonio, The Salvation Army is asking for your help in making sure everyone stays warm this winter.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter is low on its blanket supply and is asking for donations of new blankets.

“We have a few blankets, but it’s not where we feel comfortable this time of year,” Public Relations and Media Manager for The Salvation Army SATX, Brad Mayhar explained.

In the past, the shelter was able to accept gently used blankets and towels, but due to COVID-19, only new donations can be accepted at this time.

And that’s not the only thing that’s changed as a result of the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve had to not allow as much foot traffic in our facilities,” Brad explained, as the shelter has had to make adjustments to operations amid the ongoing pandemic.

Due to the limitations, Brad said that fewer people have been able to donate, which is why donations from the community are so important.

“A good blanket can be the difference in a good night’s sleep. If you’re cold, you’re not able to sleep at all or get a good quality sleep, and now that we’re experiencing those colder nights [our clients] need that… It’s something that everyone deserves-- to be able to stay warm.”

While the shelter is primarily in need of new blankets and towels, Brad said that donations of new hygiene products are always welcome and needed.

“Whether it’s shampoo, toothpaste, toiletry items, could be feminine products for women, diapers for babies. You know, those are items we often need and could use some more of, too.”