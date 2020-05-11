Election fear? Pandemic? Local food pantry runs out of food on Election Day

"We've seen that people have been getting anxious about the elections. They were trying to come multiple times to get food and so we ran out of food on Tuesday."

SAN ANTONIO — During this time we've learned how to do most things at a distance. But while apart, we've quickly realized the importance of continuing to work together.

"Pandemic catapulted us into a new arena," Pam Allen the founder of Eagle Flight Outreach said.

"Now on top of that we have an election scare, concern, however, you want to put that. So we have a lot going on here."

For Allen, the work over the last few months has shown strength even in the midst of so much uncertainty.

"We have a food pantry called Kym's Cupboard. "Here lately we've been seeing so many people, new clients come in."

But earlier this week, at a time usually quiet for most food pantries, something unprecedented happened.

"We've seen that people have been getting anxious about the elections," she said.

"They were trying to come multiple times to get food and so we ran out of food on Tuesday and so we had to go and run to HEB, Walmart, Sams, Costco and go and pick up supplies for our pantry. It was pretty concerning there."

A concern we're seeing across the country. Some grocery shelves are once again bare, product limits are in place and now pantries are running out.

"This is a very scary time and so we're not going to tell them, 'Hey no everything is fine'. We just know that we're going to be here for them when they need help," Allen insisted.

Help, she hopes the community also contributes to. While they are stocking up the shelves with what they have, they're quickly realizing they can always use more.

"Help us be ready for whatever comes our way," she said.