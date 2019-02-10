SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is going pink in October. And those who protect and serve are standing in solidarity for breast cancer warriors. San Antonio Police Officers and Bexar County Sheriffs Deputies are wearing pink badges.

Arthur Pruneda will do anything for his wife, Alisia, who is an SAPD officer. He opened up to KENS 5 about a loss so deep that he'll carry it forever.

"It hurts inside and it brings up a lot of emotions that you don't want people to see," he said. As a teen, he lost his rock.

"I'm supposed to be focusing on high school, and here I am, going through, you know, my mom is dying," he said.

His mother lost her battle with breast cancer, leaving behind Arthur and his brother. "The thing I remember most about my mom, and what she taught me was to care about other people," he said.

Alisia never met her mother-in-law, and for the month of October, she will be remembering her and all the warriors.

"It reminds us that we need to be proactive," he said. "And for cancer and we need to encourage people to get checked."

Bexar County Sheriff Deputy Kathryn Brown is a two-time cancer survivor.

"It humbles you to a degree I can't even explain," she said. It was something destined for me to endure and overcome. I'm just proud to be part of the thousands of survivors out there."

Brown proudly wears her badge, and another one that says she is a survivor.

"I do get into that mindset, 'why me?,'" she said. "One day I woke up and said, 'why not me?' Get out there and share your story and perhaps you will help someone else that is going through the struggle."

San Antonio Police are also raising money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

