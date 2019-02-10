SAN ANTONIO — At least a dozen police, fire and medical units surrounded a west-side gas station Tuesday night after a reported shooting. According to San Antonio Fire Department, one person was killed.

Police believe the shooter was behind the victim in line inside the Texaco gas station. They say an argument possibly happened outside afterward. The victim, a man believed to be in his late 20s, was shot three to five times. He stumbled toward his car and collapsed.

According to police, the suspect is a Latino man who is in his early 20s. They said he fled on a skateboard.

The parking lot of the Texaco station was roped off with yellow tape as police investigated the scene. That's at the corner of Cupples Road and Castroville Road, across the street from San Fernando Cemetery II. Police were speaking to four witnesses, including a friend of the victim.

