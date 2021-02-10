Family and friends gather to remember homicide victims five years after their deaths

Salazar said in 2016, she and three other mothers crossed paths after losing their four sons to homicide.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been five years since the life of one San Antonio woman, along with four other mothers, changed following the loss of their sons.

Theresa Salazar’s son, Abel Joel Salazar Jr., was murdered in 2016. Salazar said that's when she and three other mothers crossed paths after losing their four sons to homicide.

Since then, Salazar has started the God Hears Your Tears Ministry. To honor their loved ones, they held a concert and prayer service event called Grace Over Violence at Kingsborough Ridge Baptist Church.

In 2019, Romona Trevino lost her son, Alvin White, after he was hit and killed by a car. She said the driver took off, but the ministry has helped her rise up.

"I decided to use my frustration and turn it into a story for my son, for God's glory," Trevino said.

Joining others with song and prayer at the event, Salazar said it’s a chance to advocate for those they have lost.

"It will be an everyday thing that they will be remembered. And that is for Aaron, for Isaac, for James and for my son, Abel Salazar," Salazar said, referencing the four men killed.

"He was an amazing son, an amazing brother. An amazing father. An amazing person," Salazar said.

Salazar's son was a Christian rapper, and says they recently found one of his songs. She said her son-in-law helped to finish it. A friend also created a poster of him.

"This was his last song that nobody heard. So why not have a concert?" Salazar said.