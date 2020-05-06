New Braunfels families cool off at reopened splash pad

The city re-opened the water play area at Fischer Park Friday, as well as playground equipment throughout the city.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Families are beating the heat at a local splash pad for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.



The city reopened the water play area at Fischer Park Friday, as well as playground equipment throughout the city.

Families are happy to have a place to cool off as triple-digit temperatures are around the corner.

Friday afternoon, giggles and delighted shrieks filled the air at Fischer Park in New Braunfels, as the big yellow bucket filled up with water.

The neighborhood kids are once again able to keep cool at the splash pad.

It’s back open along with playground equipment throughout the city.

“I think we're out here like once or twice a week during the summer, so it’s nice that it's finally opened back up and we can be out here enjoying it,” said Jenny Castilleja, a local mom.

Jenny’s kids, Jayden and Jayli, were busy checking out the different water features.

Their friend Lane was also having a blast.

“It is good for all ages,” said Lane’s mom Sarah Cavazos. “My son is still kind of little to go underneath the bucket, but he can still play with the little water that comes up.”

The city says playground facilities will be cleaned twice a week but recommend visitors social distance, wash hands, and cover any coughs.

“There's so many places to just sit back and relax,” said Castilleja. “It's nice. We love it, we love this town. So we're happy to have it back.”

With even hotter temperatures on the way, the moms are grateful for a place to beat the heat.

“Especially with the heat,” said Cavazos. “There's only so much we can do at home, so just being able to get out again is nice.”

Other amenities in town, like the Landa Park train, paddleboats, and mini-golf course, are open.

The JAWS skate park is open as well.